Elect a mayor who won’t be business as usual

You need a mayor who’s innovative and will break from the “business as usual” politics.
l promised you I would lower your property taxes during my second year in office. Here’s my plan to lower your taxes:
- Let’s eliminate duplication of effort, jobs for cronies, and layers of bureaucracy. I’ve done this in the private sector, and I will do it again – for you.
- Let’s share the expenses of running a town – with other towns! I’ll start a coalition of towns to share expenses and make common purchases. We’ll have the buying power to lower prices, thereby saving your tax dollars.
- Let’s use our assets, not waste them. Sounds simple, doesn’t it? For one example, if we have extra capacity in our sewer system, why not sell some of the capacity to towns? Wouldn’t you love to get a check from Trumbull or Bridgeport that will lower your sewer use fees?
- Here’s one area that sounds complicated, but it isn’t. Remember all those Pension Obligation Bonds Harkins stuck us with? They age, and as they age, the costs of paying for them decrease. I’ll make sure that savings stays in your pocket.
- I will open the Shakespeare Theatre – once and for all. Let’s get our share of the $14.7 billion spent on tourism in our state. I’ll stop the back-room haggling that’s prevented forward motion. This theatre will open, and it will not be at taxpayer expense. New revenue works to lower your taxes.
- Stratford Army Engine Plant: You don’t need the entire site to be cleaned up to start development. I’ve been in touch with U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro who says the draft feasibility study will be shared in public meetings, perhaps by the end of this year. as mayor, i commit to sharing all information with you. Thirty years of inactivity won’t be overcome in a day. But know this: I will move forward on SAEP by stopping backroom dealing.
What can you do?
Get involved: Volunteer for my campaign, make a donation, talk to your neighbors! If you have only $20 or less to give or only one hour you can spare, that’s great, thank you.
Together we can make Stratford a better place to live. “No more business as usual, but business for the people.”