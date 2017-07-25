Third budget veto from Harkins

For the third time this year, Mayor John Harkins has rejected a budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year approved by the Town Council.

Harkins acted Tuesday to veto the $217.1-million spending plan that was passed at a July 13 special meeting. Harkins also vetoed the mill rate of 39.20 mills, which was an increase of .21 mill from the 2016-17 rate of 38.99.

Harkins said Tuesday in his veto notice that the amended budget “represents poor decision-making and will have a negative impact on the Town of Stratford moving forward.”

Harkins said the assumption by the council to approve a budget with a $500,000 increase in state Education Cost Sharing funds is “naive, if not reckless” given the uncertainty of the state’s budget picture. The Stratford Board of Education, Harkins said, “cannot satisfactorily run the Stratford school system under this approved budget, which includes wild assumptions.”

Harkins also criticized the municipal side of the budget, saying the plan “reduces services without any cost savings.” Harkins added that the approved plan “artificially and arbitrarily reduces expenses which the town is certain to incur during the next fiscal year.” Harkins cited the use of municipal bonding to pay for lease agreements, saying that practice will “cause a significant budget deficit next year, leading to a large tax increase or a necessary defaulting of financial obligations.”

The Group of Six councilors — 2nd District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner, 3rd District Councilman Wali Kadeem, 5th District Councilman Greg Cann, 6th District Councilman and Majority Leader Philip Young, 7th District Councilman Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo, and 10th District Councilman Tina Manus — voted to approve the plan. Council Chairman Beth Daponte and Council Minority Leader Vincent Chase voted against the plan, saying it needed review from the administration before being brought to a vote. Fourth District Councilman David Harden and 9th District Councilman Alan Llewelyn were not at the July 13 meeting.

This is the third time Harkins has rejected a council-approved spending plan. He previously rejected two other budgets passed by the same six council members. Harkins signed a rejection of a $216.1-million plan on May 25 before an audience at Bunnell High School. He also flexed his veto power on June 14 at a press conference in his office at Town Hall to overturn at $216.3-million plan.

Harkins is able to reject the budget because it passed with only six votes. A budget approved with seven or more yes votes is vet0-proof.

