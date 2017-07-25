Stratford Star

Third budget veto from Harkins

Mayor rejects $217 million plan passed by Town Council

By Melvin Mason on July 25, 2017 in Lead News, News, Town Government · 3 Comments

 

Mayor John Harkins has used his veto power for a third time to reject a Town Council-approved budget. — File photo

For the third time this year, Mayor John Harkins has rejected a budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year approved by the Town Council.

Harkins acted Tuesday to veto the $217.1-million spending plan that was passed at a July 13 special meeting. Harkins also vetoed the mill rate of 39.20 mills, which was an increase of .21 mill from the 2016-17 rate of 38.99.

Harkins said Tuesday in his veto notice that the amended budget “represents poor decision-making and will have a negative impact on the Town of Stratford moving forward.”

Harkins said the assumption by the council to approve a budget with a $500,000 increase in state Education Cost Sharing funds is “naive, if not reckless” given the uncertainty of the state’s budget picture. The Stratford Board of Education, Harkins said, “cannot satisfactorily run the Stratford school system under this approved budget, which includes wild assumptions.”

Harkins also criticized the municipal side of the budget, saying the plan “reduces services without any cost savings.” Harkins added that the approved plan “artificially and arbitrarily reduces expenses which the town is certain to incur during the next fiscal year.” Harkins cited the use of municipal bonding to pay for lease agreements, saying that practice will “cause a significant budget deficit next year, leading to a large tax increase or a necessary defaulting of financial obligations.”

The Group of Six councilors — 2nd District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner, 3rd District Councilman Wali Kadeem, 5th District Councilman Greg Cann, 6th District Councilman and Majority Leader Philip Young, 7th District Councilman Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo, and 10th District Councilman Tina Manus — voted to approve the plan. Council Chairman Beth Daponte and Council Minority Leader Vincent Chase voted against the plan, saying it needed review from the administration before being brought to a vote. Fourth District Councilman David Harden and 9th District Councilman Alan Llewelyn were not at the July 13 meeting.

This is the third time Harkins has rejected a council-approved spending plan. He previously rejected two other budgets passed by the same six council members. Harkins signed a rejection of a $216.1-million plan on May 25 before an audience at Bunnell High School. He also flexed his veto power on June 14 at a press conference in his office at Town Hall to overturn at $216.3-million plan.

Harkins is able to reject the budget because it passed with only six votes. A budget approved with seven or more yes votes is vet0-proof.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more coverage of this story.

  • Alta Vista

    One wonders at the thought process that leads our Mayor to be 1.) worried about the impact of the state budget on Stratford while 2.) concluding that the only solution to the coming balloon payment in state taxes (to cope with the under-funded pension crisis) is to raise town taxes, too.nnThe house is on fire so pour more gasoline on it… I wonder where the Mayor will live when he’s done wrecking Stratford?

    • Kellie McKinney

      He doesn’t line here now

  • Greg Cann

    Simply more unsubstantiated baseless complaining from this Mayor of patronage.n Zero acknowledgement of correcting for the statutory & charterviolations that this Mayor perpetuates, and that certain members of town council benefit from. The Mayor is counting on $33.4million from the State of CT – that makes him 99% “naive, and reckless” and us only 1%.The BOE has received a taxpayer increase of $3200 for a total of $17,400 expenses per student per year, yet Mayor states “cannot nsatisfactorily run Stratford Schools” under that budget. Seems we need more accountable central office administrators and a bit more operational oversight from the BOE, don’t ya think? And please Mr Mayor – what town services were cut? Answer: NONE! The Mayor’s budget increased EMS’s deficit by another $250k and failed to fund their ambulance and defibrillator replacements. Our budget fully funds EMS and purchases those necessary public safety equipment. Hello taxpayers! The only fantasy here is Harkins & Daponte believing that taxpayers should forever pay more in taxes & fees while at same time the status quo is undisturbed, and our town goes increasingly into debt.

