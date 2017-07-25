Golf outing to help create lasting memories for Stratford family

Treasured Time, Inc. is hosting its inaugural Driving for Memories golf outing to help a Stratford family make lasting memories.

The Stanton family will be the featured family and Gift of Moments recipients for the event. Tim Stanton, 46, was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer in February 2017. At the time of his diagnosis, it had spread to his liver and lymph nodes. Stanton had a 10 cm mass surgically removed from his colon in March, along with 10 inches of his colon and 17 of 25 lymph nodes. At the time of his diagnosis in February, the tumor mass on his colon was measuring at 6 cm, indicating this is a fast growing cancer.

Stanton started chemo in April. He had the choice to start with a more basic chemo but opted to go for a more aggressive form of treatment. He had four rounds on this aggressive chemo and unfortunately his scans showed negative results. There were no improvements to his colon or his liver metastases. If the next set of scans do not show favorable results, he will begin exploring clinical trials that may help to slow down the progression of the cancer.

Stanton has three children Alanna, age 24, and twin boys Blake and Lucas, age 6. His eldest daughter Alanna is a huge support, taking him to doctor’s appointments and helping with her brothers and chores around the house. Stanton’s wife, Missy, can’t take much time off since she just started a new job.

Stanton and his family spend much of their time creating memories together. Stanton would love the opportunity to take his family to Disney World and explore the magic it has to offer before he is unable to.

Driving For Memories will be on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Whitney Farms Golf Course in Monroe. This is a rain or shine event with a shotgun start at noon. The cost is $125 per person and includes a dinner reception and auction after golf. Tickets for just the dinner reception and auction are $50 per person.

To register, visit treasuredtime.org. Registrations will be on a first-come, first served basis.

Treasured Time, Inc. is a CT based 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to grant the wishes of parents with life threatening illnesses who want to create a lasting memory with their children. With your help, Treasured Time, Inc. can provide families with the Gift of Moments. To learn more visit treasuredtime.org.