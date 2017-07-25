Stratford Star

Stratford property transfers: July 17-21

By Stratford Star on July 25, 2017 in Property Transfers · 0 Comments

Stratford property transfers, from July 17-21:

645 Beaver Dam Road: Yildizalp M. and Fusun Naci to Alan Barlis for $620,000.

171B Chickasaw Lane: Frederick W. and Cherie Ann Dallas Malona to Joseph Bales for $225,000.

185 Norman Circle: Estate of Anna V. Wilson to Bridget M. Rappa for $199,900.

1700 Broadbridge Ave. #C26: Lonnie J. and Blanche A. Blackwell to Roy L. Toniolo for $75,000.

200 Victoria Lawn: Michele A. Russo to Joseph H. Adams for $330,000.

32 Happy Hollow Circle #B: US Bank Trust NA to Yevgeni Gerasimov for $162,000.

65 Valley View Road: Kevin J. and Terrence D. Mooney to Jimmie W. Schneider Jr. for $274,000.

145 Hinman St.: David and Elizabeth Rehbock to Keith Stirk for $414,000.

3699 Broadbridge Ave., Unit 321: Connecticut Housing Finance Authority to Violetta Kula for $67,500.

582B North Trail: Harriet Borrack to Michael Dellorco for $205,000.

36 Yarwood St.: Robert M. Decesare to Nicholeta G. Chircu for $248,600.

23 Stiles St.: Ricardo M. Torres Jr. and Kathleen Torres to Courtney Claudette Moore for $280,000.

45 Elmhurst Ave.: Hugh Paoletta to Miguel Sosa for $244,400.

125 Breakers Lane: Mary Jane Byrne to Elizabeth McCaskey for $287,500.

56 Clover and Clover St.: Gladys Solerti to Ruth Esbri for $278,000.

471 Reitter St. West: Ryan and Cara McDermott to Wende Smith for $267,000.

3164 Broadbridge Ave.: The Kalcar Corp. to Sally Park for $295,000.

80 Harvest Ridge Road: Kenneth J. and Mary Elizabeth Petrella to Michael Cahill for $350,000.

88 Steckfus Road: Estate of Olga M. Fabian to K. Mahon LLC for $155,000.

469 Woodstock Ave.: James M. and Louise A. Marino to Wilfredo Rivera for $275,000.

 

