Plenty of primaries on tap for September

September is set to offer plenty of political drama in Stratford as there may be up to 10 primaries for party nominations ahead of the Nov. 7 general election.

Getting petition papers from the Registrar of Voters office does not guarantee a primary will happen, but many candidates asking for the votes of their fellow Democrats and Republicans at the polls are not satisfied with how last week’s nominating meetings turned out.

The Democrats are staring at about seven primaries. As of Monday, candidates have pulled papers from the Registrar of Voters office to contest the nominations for mayor and six Town Council seats.

Stephanie Philips, Len Petruccelli and Joe Paul have all began circulating petitions to be on the Sept. 12 primary ballot for the Democratic Town Committee nod to run for mayor, according to Democratic Registrar Rick Marcone. While Philips received the most votes at the July 20 DTC nomination meeting, she was unable to get a majority of support from DTC members. Instead, registered Democrats from all over town will decide who heads the Democratic ticket in the fall.

Council Chairman Beth Daponte may face a pair of challengers if she intends to maintain her District 1 Town Council nomination as John Rich and Bieu Tran have pulled petition papers. Daponte eked out a victory over Rich at the July 20 DTC meeting. Tran appears to be a newcomer to Stratford politics.

District 2 Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner is expected to face a challenge from Neil Sherman. Farrington-Posner won his endorsement unopposed, but Sherman told The Star after last Thursday’s meeting that he plans to contest the District 2 nomination at the polls.

A three-way race is expected for District 3 as incumbent Councilman Wali Kadeem will be challenged by Dion Francis and Michael Singh. Kadeem won the endorsement over Francis at the DTC nominating meeting. Singh lost to Kadeem for the District 3 nomination in a 2015 primary.

Incumbent 4th District Councilman David Harden squeaked by ex-wife Indiana Susaña for the Town Council nod last Thursday, but Susaña expects to force a primary for the seat in September as she has pulled petition papers.

Greg Cann, the current 5th District Councilman and endorsed candidate will be challenged by former Councilman John Dempsey. Cann defeated Dempsey for the council seat in an October 2016 special election.

Incumbent 10th District Councilman Tina Manus is expected to be challenged by Matthew Light for the party nomination. Manus won the DTC endorsement over Light at the July 20 meeting.

Stratford Republicans will also have to make choices in September. While Rep. Laura Hoydick easily won her party’s endorsement at the July 20 RTC meeting, challenger and former Town Councilman Sandra Zalik had long anticipated taking her challenge to a Sept. 12 primary.

First District nominee Donald Anderson will face a primary against Mark Scheck. Republican Registrar Lou DeCilio said Scheck received petitioning papers to push for the primary. Scheck has been active at Town Council meetings and started a push to have Daponte recalled from her seat on the council.

Incumbent 7th District Councilman Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo will once again have to go the primary route to get on the Republican line in November. She said on Monday that she plans to challenge endorsed candidate Bill Perillo in a primary for that nomination. Two years ago, Antezzo defeated endorsed candidate Gavin Forrester for the 7th District nod. She went on to defeat Democratic nominee Sean Haubert in the 2015 general election for the council seat.

Candidates seeking primaries must submit their signed petitions by Aug. 9.