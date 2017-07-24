Readers Theatre Showcase concludes at Stratford Library

The Stratford Library and Square One Theatre Company concludes its Readers Theatre Summer Showcase 2017, the annual series of live, staged readings of new plays, with David Auburn’s comedy, Lost Lake on Thursday, July 27, at 7 p.m. The theatre reading is free and open to the public.

The lakeside rental Veronica has managed to afford is a far cry from the idyllic getaway she and her children so desperately need. And the disheveled property owner has problems of his own, problems that Veronica is inevitably and irrevocably pulled into. An engrossing and revealing portrait of two strangers bound together by circumstances, Lost Lake is a vivid play about the struggle for connection in an imperfect world.

Taking part in the library reading are Tia James of Stratford and Alexander Kulcsar of Fairfield. Tom Holehan of Stratford, artistic director of Square One, will stage the reading.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for general seating. No reservations will be taken. The reading is recommended for adult audiences.

For more information, call 203-385-4162.