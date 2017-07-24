Connecticut’s summer heats up with two major Fastpitch Softball tournaments.

Today/Monday, July 24, through Saturday, July 29, the 2017 United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) World Series National Championship’s 12UB and 16UB Divisions will play in East Hartford.

Then, on Wednesday, Aug. 2 to Sunday, Aug. 6, Stratford will host the 2017 USA Softball 14U Class A Girls Eastern Territorial Fast Pitch Tournament.

“We are excited about both softball tournaments and their talented athletes, and look forward to welcoming thousands of out-of-state visitors during our scenic summer season,” said H. Scott Phelps, President of the Connecticut Convention & Sports Bureau (CTCSB), the State’s official meetings and sports event sales and marketing organization.

“These two tournaments are projected to generate a combined total of $3 million in revenue for businesses in the local regions, will support 628 tourism-related jobs, and result in more than $177,000 in Connecticut sales tax.

“Our Bureau has been working with both tournaments, managing each of their hotel reservation processes at nearly thirty Connecticut hotels.”

The 12UB and 16UB Divisions takes place in East Hartford on seven fields at the Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Club.

Forty-one teams from eight states will compete, with the female athletes coming from as far away as Illinois and Maryland. Organizers expect 2,000 staff, volunteers, officials, players and families to use 2,500 room nights in at least 17 Greater Hartford hotels.

David Rocha, the USSSA Fastpitch State Director for Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts is the Tournament Director.

For game schedule and more information, neusssafastpitch.com.

The USA Softball 14U Class A Girls Eastern Territorial Fast Pitch Tournament will compete at least six locations, including Stratford’s Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field, Short Beach Park Fields, the Birdseye Complex, Johnson Fields and Trumbull’s St. Joseph High School Field.

More than 30 teams with a total of close to 500 players from as far as Ohio and Virginia will compete.

Staff, volunteers, players, officials and attendees will utilize approximately 1,250 room nights at close to a dozen hotels between Greater Bridgeport and Milford.

Patricia Patusky, Director and Superintendent of Recreation for the Town of Stratford’s Recreation Department, is the Tournament Director.

For game schedule and more information, visit townofstratford.com/softball.