Stratford Star

Brakettes defeat Bluefish in Battle of Sexes

By Stratford Star on July 23, 2017 in High School Sports, Recreational Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

At The Ballpark at Harbor Yard, fans were treated to nine innings of competitive softball between the Stratford Brakettes and the Bridgeport Bluefish with the Brakettes posting a 2-0 victory on Sunday.

This is the first win in the history of Battle of the Sexes for the Brakettes. The Bluefish were victorious in the previous three installments, winning 2-1, 7-3 and 3-1 in 2014, 15 and 16.

The score remained knotted at 0-0 until the top of the fifth inning when Casey Harding plated Megan Hodgton with an RBI single, giving the Brakettes a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the sixth, the Brakettes would add another run when Lauren Pitney singled home Noel Lent.

Nick French took the loss for the Bluefish, going the distance in a complete-game effort, with Kaysee Talcik tallying the victory for the Brakettes.

The Bluefish are off on Monday and then go on the road for a three-game series with the York Revolution, and then return home for a three-game weekend series with the Long Island Ducks.

The game next Friday is scheduled for a 7:12 first pitch, with the gates opening at 6:12. It will also be Bark in the Park, as well as ‘Dog Bandana Giveaway’, so bring all your four-legged friends out to the old ballgame.

Related posts:

  1. Brakettes gear up for Bluefish with victories
  2. Brakettes win with walk-off home run
  3. Bae-sics defeat Sonics in Sterling hoop
  4. Youth hoop camp at Stratford High

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Body recovered on Charles Island Sunday
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress