At The Ballpark at Harbor Yard, fans were treated to nine innings of competitive softball between the Stratford Brakettes and the Bridgeport Bluefish with the Brakettes posting a 2-0 victory on Sunday.

This is the first win in the history of Battle of the Sexes for the Brakettes. The Bluefish were victorious in the previous three installments, winning 2-1, 7-3 and 3-1 in 2014, 15 and 16.

The score remained knotted at 0-0 until the top of the fifth inning when Casey Harding plated Megan Hodgton with an RBI single, giving the Brakettes a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the sixth, the Brakettes would add another run when Lauren Pitney singled home Noel Lent.

Nick French took the loss for the Bluefish, going the distance in a complete-game effort, with Kaysee Talcik tallying the victory for the Brakettes.

The Bluefish are off on Monday and then go on the road for a three-game series with the York Revolution, and then return home for a three-game weekend series with the Long Island Ducks.

The game next Friday is scheduled for a 7:12 first pitch, with the gates opening at 6:12. It will also be Bark in the Park, as well as ‘Dog Bandana Giveaway’, so bring all your four-legged friends out to the old ballgame.