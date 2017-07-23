Body recovered on Charles Island Sunday

Firefighters, police and DEEP officials slowly and somberly escorted a small all-terrain vehicle across the sandbar at Charles Island Sunday evening after a body was found on the island, presumably the 28-year-old man who was swept from the sandbar Friday at around noon.

Police announced via Twitter Sunday evening that a body had been located on the shore of Charles Island: The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Milford police and fire officials removed the body to Silver Sands Beach and the medical examiner’s office was notified.

The Milford Fire Department officially suspended the search and recovery efforts for the victim late Saturday after a large portion of Long Island Sound near Charles Island was methodically searched by marine and airborne units from multiple agencies. Side scan sonar technology was used to try to locate the 28-year-old man, but was unsuccessful, fire officials said.

The man, whom several local news agencies report was a Stratford resident, was swept from the sandbar Friday, according to Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi. Fabrizi said that at about 12:45 p.m. Milford fire dispatch received a 911 call reporting that two men in their mid-20s had been swept off the Charles Island sandbar.

One of the men was wearing a life vest and was rescued by a private vessel and was evaluated by fire paramedics on the scene.

The second man was wearing a backpack and had slipped below the surface of the water.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will be leading the investigation. The name of the victim has not yet been released.