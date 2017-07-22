Stratford Star

Girls Summer HS Basketball League update

By Stratford Star on July 22, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Stratford High School Girls Summer Basketball League played five games at the Birdseye Recreation Center on Thursday.

St. Joseph defeated Stratford, 44-32, to lead week five play. Kolbe defeated Seymour 45-34, Shelton topped Greens Farms Academy 36-27, Oxford edged Ansonia 31-29 and Masuk defeated Harding 45-34.

Games are scheduled on the hour from 5 to 9 p.m every Thursday.

Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for seniors and children under 12.

Here’s the schedule for week five: St. Joseph vs Harding, Ansonia vs Masuk, Shelton vs Oxford, Seymour vs Greens Farms Academy and Stratford vs Kolbe.

