The Stratford High Junior Legion baseball team advanced to the Final 8 of the state tournament on Saturday afternoon, defeating Ridgefield, 10-0, in a mercy-rule shortened matchup at Penders Field.

Stratford starter Tyler Vancho carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning, before Ridgefield’s Kory Nossan lined a single to left for Post 78’s lone hit.

Vancho also paced Stratford at the plate, driving in four runs — including a towering two-run double to center field in the bottom of the sixth inning that provided the ninth and 10th runs to invoke the mercy rule.

Stratford managed just five hits off of a combination of three Ridgefield pitchers, but made them count. Colin Richards slashed a two-run single to left in the bottom of the third, providing the key hit in Stratford’s five-run third. Ryan Nelson then added an RBI single in the frame, while Vancho drew a bases-loaded walk.

In the bottom of the fourth, Braydon Seaburg’s two-run triple pushed the Stratford edge to 7-0 and Vancho plated Seaburg with a sacrifice fly.

Alex Koletar also contributed to the Stratford offensive attack by reaching base three times, twice walking and getting hit by a pitch.

With the win, Stratford (20-2) advanced to the Round of 8 in South Windsor beginning on Tuesday.

Ridgefield finished the season 16-12 overall.