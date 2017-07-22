Stratford Star

Search continues for Stratford man swept from Milford sandbar

By Milford Mirror on July 22, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Milford fire and police will be searching Long Island Sound Saturday for the body of a man swept yesterday into Long Island Sound off the Charles Island sandbar.

The Milford Fire Department will conduct the search until about 1:30 p.m., and then the Milford Police Marine Unit will take over the search, fire officials said.

“Both vessels are equipped with side scan sonar technology,” fire officials said. “If a suspect image is identified, the fire department and police department dive teams will conduct dive operations to investigate.”

According to Milford Patch, the victim is a 28-year-old Stratford man, who is presumed dead.

The man was swept from the sandbar Friday, according to Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi. Fabrizi said that at about 12:45 p.m. Milford fire dispatch received a 911 call reporting that two men in their mid 20s had been swept off the Charles Island sandbar.

One of the men was wearing a life vest and was rescued by a private vessel and was evaluated by fire paramedics on the scene.

The second man was wearing a backpack and had slipped below the surface of the water.

 

