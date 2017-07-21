Stratford Star

Brakettes win with walk-off home run

By Stratford Star on July 21, 2017 in High School Sports, Recreational Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Kaysee Talcik’s three-run, walk-off home run with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning powered the Stratford Brakettes to a 7-5 come-from-behind win over the Connecticut Seahawks and a sweep of the doubleheader Thursday night at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field.

The Brakettes won the opener 12-4.

The Brakettes (23-3) return to action tonight at 7 against the Dutchess Debis (16-1-1).

Casey Harding doubled to left with one out in the seventh, before Megham Hodgdon worked losing pitcher Samantha Schiebe for a walk.

With two out and a 1-2 count, Talcik hit a towering shot over the right field fence.

Reliever Abby Abramson (4-0) allowed only two hits in five innings and struck out seven.

Harding and Hodgdon both had two hits and Gabby Laccona tripled, as the Brakettes stretched their win streak to 11.

Brittany Romero and Nicole Koshes both had two hits for the Seahawks, who took a 5-2 lead in the second inning after six straight hits and four runs off starter Nicole Williams.

Talcik (4-1) was the winner in the first game with seven strikeouts.

Jolie Duffner, Lauren Pitney and Nicole Lent all hit home runs.

Kaitlyn Ford hit a two-run home run for the Seahawks and Meagan McFarland hit safely twice.

Related posts:

  1. Brakettes underdogs to Team Canada
  2. Adult flag football league has openings
  3. Brakettes capture sixth straight national title
  4. Sterling House HS basketball league to open

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Stratford GOP endorses Hoydick for mayor Next Post This Week’s Movie Menu: Films to check out and watch all over again
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress