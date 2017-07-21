Kaysee Talcik’s three-run, walk-off home run with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning powered the Stratford Brakettes to a 7-5 come-from-behind win over the Connecticut Seahawks and a sweep of the doubleheader Thursday night at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field.

The Brakettes won the opener 12-4.

The Brakettes (23-3) return to action tonight at 7 against the Dutchess Debis (16-1-1).

Casey Harding doubled to left with one out in the seventh, before Megham Hodgdon worked losing pitcher Samantha Schiebe for a walk.

With two out and a 1-2 count, Talcik hit a towering shot over the right field fence.

Reliever Abby Abramson (4-0) allowed only two hits in five innings and struck out seven.

Harding and Hodgdon both had two hits and Gabby Laccona tripled, as the Brakettes stretched their win streak to 11.

Brittany Romero and Nicole Koshes both had two hits for the Seahawks, who took a 5-2 lead in the second inning after six straight hits and four runs off starter Nicole Williams.

Talcik (4-1) was the winner in the first game with seven strikeouts.

Jolie Duffner, Lauren Pitney and Nicole Lent all hit home runs.

Kaitlyn Ford hit a two-run home run for the Seahawks and Meagan McFarland hit safely twice.