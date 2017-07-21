Stratford Star

This Week’s Movie Menu: Films to check out and watch all over again

By Mark Schumann, The Reel Dad on July 21, 2017 in Arts & Leisure Features, Stage & Screen, TV / Movie Menu · 0 Comments

Looking for a movie to watch this weekend?

Take a look at what’s available on television broadcast and cable stations.

You can check out something you missed or something you savor. Because many movies are definitely re-watchable.

Here’s what is showing.

 

Friday, July 21

 

You Can Count on Me —youtube.com

You Can Count On Me (2000)

Laura Linney was Oscar nominated for her meaningful turn as a sister who wants to believe in the best her brother can be. But it’s not easy.

8 p.m. Flix

 

The Birdcage (1996)

Nathan Lane is a joy as a man who discovers what it means to be a father in this delightful Mike Nichols’ adaptation of the classic French comedy, La Cage Aux Folles.

8 p.m. POP

 

Rear Window (1954)

James Stewart and Grace Kelly heat the screen as well-intentioned New Yorkers who think something funny may be happening in a nearby apartment. A classic Hitchcock thriller.

8 p.m. TCM

 

Easy A (2010)

Oscar-winner Emma Stone captures our hearts as a high school student who wants to be popular. And is willing to try just about everything to get there.

9:14 p.m. Bravo

 

Saturday, July 22

 

Tommy Lee Jones and Charlize Theron — youtube.com

In the Valley of Elah (2007)

Tommy Lee Jones was Oscar nominated for his devastating portrayal of a father trying to find the truth behind his son’s death during an unpopular war. Charlize Theron costars.

10:45 a.m. Sundance

 

The Paper Chase (1973)

John Houseman won a well-deserved Oscar as Best Supporting Actor for his interpretation of a crusty Harvard law professor who lives by the rules. And the grades.

1:05 p.m. FXM

 

The Lion in Winter (1968)

Katharine Hepburn won her third Oscar (and second in a row) for taking us on a wild journey King Henry II’s England in this film adaptation of the Broadway play.

12 noon TCM

 

All About Eve (1950)

Bette Davis should have won her third Oscar for her complex portrayal of an aging Broadway actress in this classic comedy from Joseph L. Mankiewicz. Anne Baxter costars.

8 p.m. TCM

 

Sunday, July 23

 

Spencer Tracey in Inherit The Wind —theaceblackblog.com

Inherit the Wind (1960)

Spencer Tracy was Oscar nominated for his striking look at a lawyer involved in a classic courtroom battle over how to teach evolution. Based on the Scopes trials of 1925.

11:45 a.m. TCM

 

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Forget the remake as you savor the original. This highly original animated film – with a music score that matches the best of Broadway – is a visual sight to behold.

7:25 p.m. Freeform

 

