Stratford GOP endorses Hoydick for mayor

By an overwhelming majority, members of the Republican Town Committee endorsed state Rep. Laura Hoydick in her bid to become Stratford’s next mayor.

“It’s so important that we put Stratford first and that we work together collaboratively for the good of all the people who live here,” Rep. Hoydick said in accepting the GOP’s endorsement. “Great things can be achieved when we value and respect each other. Together we can foster the best of Stratford.”

Hoydick’s endorsement came during a relatively short and low-key party caucus – by comparison to the party’s Democratic rivals. Hoydick has served in the state House of Representatives since 2010, representing Connecticut House District 120. The 120th district lies entirely within the Town of Stratford.

Hoydick earlier served on Stratford’s Board of Education. This past January she was named executive director of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce.

Hoydick’s only remaining rival for the GOP nomination, Sandra Zalek, intends to mount a primary challenge for the mayoral slot. “I want to run this town like a business,” said Zalek. “People are tired of the politics in this town – there’s too much fighting and name calling.”

Zalek, who is a certified public accountant, served on the Town Council in the 1990s and later was a member of the political action committee (PAC) that opposed the change from the town-manager to mayoral form of government. “In my view, the town was run much more professionally at that time,” she noted.

Ballots were tallied from among committee members who represented each of the town’s 10 Council districts. The endorsed nominees are, by district:

Donald Anderson Ron Tichy Victor Ayala Lin Scheck Kevin Conlan Ken Poisson Bill Perillo Jim Connor Bill O’Brien Laura Dancho

Nominees for Town Constables and the Board of Education were all endorsed unanimously by committee members present. The nominees for constable are Carol Cabral, Bob Connolly, John Dobos and Ed Scinto. The Board of Education nominees are Gavin Forrester, Alan Llewelyn, Karen Rodia and Rich Tallberg.

The GOP also endorsed the following candidates for various land-use posts. By district, they are:

Zone 1 (council districts 1, 2): Greg Burns, Zoning Board of Appeals and Rich Fredette, Zoning

Zone 2 (council districts 3, 4): Caz Mizera, Zoning Board of Appeals

Zone 3 (council districts 5, 6): John Zbell, Planning; Al Voccolla, Zoning; and Dave Fuller, Zoning Board of Appeals

Zone 4 (council districts 7, 8): Dan Senft, Planning and Chris Silhavey, Zoning

Zone 5 (council districts 9,10): John Staley, Planning and Mike Hendrick, Zoning

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.