No mayoral nominee chosen by Democrats

Stratford Democrats could not nominate a candidate to run for mayor in this November’s townwide election.

So the three would-be Democratic nominees will take their messages to the public and face off in primary on Sept. 12.

DTC members at Thursday night’s nomination meeting were unable to give the necessary 50% of votes to Stephanie Philips, Len Petruccelli or Joe Paul when deciding who should heard the party ticket in the fall. Philips received 38 votes from DTC voters, Petruccelli garnered 32 votes and Paul earned 11 votes.

After a long night of voting and discussions, DTC members then voted 42-32 to adjourn the meeting and have the nomination decided at the polls on Sept. 12.

The nominations for Town Council seats were decided, though some came in close votes with all of the Democratic incumbents emerging victorious.

Council Chairman Beth Daponte eked out a 41-39 win for the District 1 nomination over challenger John Rich.

District 3 Councilman Wali Kadeem defeated surprise challenger Dion Francis 55-28.

District 4 Councilman David Harden edged his ex-wife Indana Susaña for the party nod via a 45-36 decision.

Anna Scala pulled off a surprise, beating Adam Brill for the 8th District nod 44-38.

District 10 Councilman Tina Manus fended off a challenge by Matt Light, taking a 53-24 decision to run for the town’s top board a second time.

Second District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner, 5th District Councilman Greg Cann and 6th District Councilman Philip Young all won unopposed as did Sean Haubert, who earned the 7th District nod without a challenger. Thelma Strickler took the 9th District Town Council nomination unopposed.

Alison Delbene, Vinnie Fagella and Bob DeLorenzo were nominated as a slate to run for the Board of Education.

Harold Watson, Monica Tujak-Brill and Kevin Jackson were selected as nominees for the Planning Commission seats.

Mary Young, Paul Travaras and Annette Streets were unanimously chosen to run for the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Stephen Raguskus, Barbara Heimlich, Peter Marin and incumbent Mark Juliano were selected to run for the Zoning Commission.

The Democrats chose Dick Brown, Richard Brown and Frank Bevaqua as the nominees for the town constable positions.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story.