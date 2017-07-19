Stratford Post 42 forced the decisive third game in the series with a 6-1 win, before Trumbull Post 141 recorded an 8-4 victory to advance to the round of eight in the Senior American Legion 19U state tournament on Wednesday at Penders Field.

Zone 2 champion Stratford had dropped a 3-2 decision to Trumbull on Tuesday and needed to sweep their fifth-seeded rivals from Zone 4.

No. 4 seed Stratford got the job done in the first game.

Pat Browne pitched a complete game, giving up only a first-inning run before shutting down the Zone 4 runners-up.

Tyler Vancho singled in the second inning and scored on Christian Bradley’s RBI hit to tie the game.

In the fourth, Anthony Herman was hit by a pitch and went to third on Zach Piroh’s double into the left field corner.

Adam Wojenski drove a two-run double up the gap for a 3-1 lead.

Conor Anstis had a one-out single in the fifth, Neil Velasquez reached on an error and Herman walked off Trumbull starter Mike D’Agostino.

Piroh’s lined a ball off relief pitcher Vin DeRubeis glove, but shortstop Jack Lynch fired to first for the out. Anstis scored on the play.

Velasquez then worked the count to 2-2, before he lined a two-run single up the middle for a 6-1 lead.

Wojenski had three outstanding defensive plays from his second base position.

Herman saved two runs in the fourth when he laid full out to catch Dustin Siqueira’s sinking liner up the gap in left-center. The fleet-footed former Bunnell High standout then ran down a 400-foot plus blast by Alex Rauso to keep another two Trumbull runs out of the scorebook.

Trumbull put together six runs in the fifth inning of the second game to overcome 4-1 deficit.

Stratford scored four runs in the fourth.

Herman walked with one out and Piroh singled to center.

Herman went to third on the play and was ruled safe on a close play on Tony Socci’s strong throw to Andrew Lojko. Vancho singled to tie the game.

With two outs, Jonathan Brooks singled to left to plate another. Pat Browne then drove a two-run triple to left field.

Dan Cellini got the ball into Lynch at short, who fired home to Rauso for the third out.

Post 141, limited to a first inning run by Stratford starter Alex Koletar through four innings, put five consecutive hits together in the fifth.

Jake Teixeira and Siqueira (his third straight hit) began the uprising, before DeRubeis added another hit to left field to load the bases.

Lynch slugged a two-run single to right and Rauso had an RBI with an opposite field single to tie the game.

Tommy Fernandes came on in relief for Stratford.

He got an out after Lynch stole third base to put runners on the corners.

With Lojko at the plate, Rauso drew an errant throw while going to second to bring home the go-ahead run.

Cellini made it 7-4 with a two-out two-run single to right.

Kevin O’Brien got the start for Trumbull and pitched four innings, before Lynch came in to go the final three innings.

Lynch earned his second save of the series, allowing only one hit in his three innings of work.

Siqueira, who had doubled to lead off the game, singled to begin the third, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch.

He scored when Velasquez started a 6-4-3 double play turned by Wojenski.