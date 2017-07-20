Initiation right?

The recent death of a 19-year-old Penn State student as the result of an alleged hazing ritual again brings up the discussion and morality of the practice.

New Jersey resident Timothy Piazza died after drinking copious amounts of alcohol relating to a fraternity initiation practice, according to news reports. He died after he was left injured and unaided, resulting in charges against 18 men, including eight of them accused of involuntary manslaughter.

Hazing, like many categories of human behavior, can have a subjective definition and interpretation, and certainly not all of them rise to the level of Mr. Piazza’s incident. Hazing is different than simple initiation and can happen at any age, in any level of schooling or organized club or activity. A closely bonded group can understandably create traditions for new members, including those with some minimal embarrassment, that prove loyalty and inspire a mutual trust. But it’s possible for these initiations to not include any kind of discomfort or significant humiliation.

What is hazing to one person can be fun and tradition to another. However, the inherent peer pressure that hazing includes by definition might make those “just having fun” reactions a little bit harder to quantify. Being a “good sport” is part of the initiation process.

According to hazingprevention.org, hazing is defined as any action taken or any situation created intentionally that causes embarrassment, harassment or ridicule and risks emotional and/or physical harm to members of a group or team, whether new or not, regardless of the person’s willingness to participate.

Three common factors of hazing include:

Power differential between those in a group and those who want to join a group, or between senior and junior members of a group

Intentional initiation rite, practice or ‘tradition’ involved

Willingness to participate does not absolve responsibility for either party

This town’s possible hazing, or traditional initiation, rituals are by nature not well-publicized and though they may be talked about or rumored, and are even harder to prove by journalistic standards.

But those students who participate know who they are and what these rituals may include.

As students and as adults, it is human nature to feel a rush at the sensation of power when able to wield it over the younger or simply powerless — being able to control behavior by manipulating the desire to belong and be accepted by the majority. It is not isolated to kids, or a sport, or a club — we can do it unconsciously at a long-time job, an office, or any kind of group we belong to at any age.

But we, as young people, and as adults, must all question how far we should be willing to go to make our point. At its least harmful, hazing is humiliating and embarrassing. Demoralizing one another should not be the price we have to pay to belong.

As the summer barrels on, and schools in Stratford and all over the country prepare to welcome new, young faces — it’s time to examine our internal alarms and talk to our children about what is right and wrong when it comes to initiation practices. Whether your child is in a club or a team, or heading to a new school or college, they should feel emotionally strong enough to stand up for themselves or others when these tests surely come.

We shouldn’t need to see a policy, or to get caught, to know what hazing is. The measure of hazing should be in our hearts.

Humiliating or embarrassing each other in the name of tradition shouldn’t be tolerated — and one could argue that membership gained at that price isn’t one worth having.