There will be a meeting for the Stratford girls volleyball team on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 5:30 p.m. in the small parking lot near the gym across the street from the car wash.

Any girl interested in trying out must have an updated physical (within the last 13 months) and a signed permission slip.

Coach Lisa Buccieri will collect update physical forms and hand out permission slips.

Tryouts will be held Thursday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and again from 2 to 4:30 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 25, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.