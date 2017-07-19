Stratford Star

Stratford girls volleyball team to meet

By Stratford Star on July 19, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

There will be a meeting for the Stratford girls volleyball team on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 5:30 p.m. in the small parking lot near the gym across the street from the car wash.

Any girl interested in trying out must have an updated physical (within the last 13 months) and a signed permission slip.

Coach Lisa Buccieri will collect update physical forms and hand out permission slips.

Tryouts will be held Thursday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and again from 2 to 4:30 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 25, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Related posts:

  1. Volleyball: Stratford players to meet at school
  2. Baseball: Stratford Legion tryout dates
  3. Girls basketball: Fall clinic for girls ages 8-18
  4. AAU basketball tryouts

Tags: , ,

Previous Post What would Mulligan think of this? Next Post Taking A Hike: A Walk on the Saugatuck Trail
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress