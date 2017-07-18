Stratford Post 42 lost a 3-2 decision to Trumbull Post 141 in the first of a best-of-three series in the Senior American Legion 19U state tournament at Penders Field on Monday.

Manager Mike Della Vecchia’s fourth-seeded team will need to sweep fifth-seeded Trumbull on Wednesday. Game one is scheduled for Penders at 3 p.m., with the if game to follow.

“We had a couple of mental mistakes in that (three run Trumbull rally in the fifth) inning,” Della Vecchia said. “We also had runners on first and third and didn’t score. They (Trumbull) are a good team.”

Andrew Lojko had the key hit in Trumbull’s three-run fifth-inning rally.

Danny Ruchalski reached on an error to open the inning. He went to second on a wild pitch and scored on Lojko’s ringing one-out double inside the third base bag.

Stratford got an out at the plate, with pitcher Jonathan Brooks making the toss home to Zach Fedak on a bunt attempt, before Dan Cellini walked and Dustin Siqueira was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Vin DeRubeis and Jack Lynch drew bases-loaded walks to force home a pair of runs.

Dan Keckler got the win, as he allowed one run through four innings.

In the Stratford fifth, Fedak singled and scored on Conor Anstis’ long double to left-center field.

Socci’s strong arm on the relay held Anstis at second, and as the inning played out saved the tying run from crossing the plate.

Keckler got a fly ball out, before a walk and a hit batter loaded the bases.



Lynch came on and got a first-pitch broken-bat grounder to Siqueira at shortstop, and he turned it into a 6-6-3 double play.

“We had to bring in our closer Lynch in that spot and he got the groundball,” McFarland said. “The great news in the switch is that Dustin Siqueira moves to shortstop as he’s done all season in that situation so he was familiar with the role. Stratford swings the bats well…These were two evenly matched teams.”

Stratford took a 1-0 lead in the fourth.

Anthony Herman opened the frame with a single and later scored on Adam Wojenski’s hit to center that Socci turned into a force play at second base.

Lynch retired five consecutive batters, before Anstis singled with one out in the seventh. He was on second when Lynch ended the game with a strikeout.

Brooks went the distance, allowing three hits.

“That was the sharpest game I’ve seen Brooks throw for us,” Della Vecchia said. “We just couldn’t get him the runs.”

Stratford had seven hits off the two Trumbull pitches. Anstis had three hits and Herman two. Tyler Vancho and Fedak had the others.