Stratford Library programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

New England Guitar Society

Special midsummer classical guitar concert from the New England Guitar Society Saturday, July 22, 2 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Grow your own pet

Children ages 8-12 design a pet that will “grow” to love you Saturday, July 22, 10:30 a.m. All materials provided.

Honeybees and beeswax candle-rolling

Special workshop reveals background and fascinating facts about the honeybee followed by a craft of beeswax candle-rolling Saturday, July 22, 10:30-noon, Lovell Room. Speaker/instructor Sharyn Farrell is a beekeeper’s assistant and co-owner of The Bee Happy Co. Recommended for ages 13 and up. Limited to 25 participants; reservations required at Adults Services Desk or by calling 203-385-4164. Free and open to the public. Materials for candle-rolling are supplied.

Aspiring authors

Children ages 8-12 who love to write meet Monday, July 24, 4 p.m. Bring a notebook and pencil.

Monday Matinees

Film series continues twice monthly, on Mondays, at noon, in the Lovell Room. Free showings of recent, popular films, shown uncut on widescreen. Schedule is as follows: Patriot’s Day, July 24, R; Beauty and the Beast, Aug. 7, PG.

Monday Morning Buzz

Drop-in monthly discussion session looks at what’s new, what’s hot and what books are creating buzz Monday, July 24, 11-noon. The Library’s Adult Reference staff will lead an informal discussion of books, movies and more with input from participants. Future dates: July 24, Aug. 7 and 21.

Stuffed animal sleepover

Bring a stuffed animal to Sleepover Storytime on Tuesday, July 25, 6 p.m., and then say goodnight as your stuffed animals enjoy a secret night at the Library. There will be a Stuffed Animal Performance on Wednesday, July 26, at 4 p.m. to reveal the stuffed animals’ adventures.

Harry Potter book group

Harry Potter readers ages 8 to adult discuss Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (part 2) Thursday, July 27, 6:30. Craft, discussion and snack provided. New members welcome.

Romeo and Juliet

The Hudson Shakespeare Company returns to Stratford for their annual outdoor Shakespeare performances. See the Bard’s classic tragedy, Romeo and Juliet performed live in the Library’s outdoor amphitheatre Saturday, July 28, 2 p.m. Patrons are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket. In the event of inclement weather, the play will be performed in the Library’s air-conditioned Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Observation Night at Boothe Park

Stratford’s night skies through the telescopes at Boothe Park Astronomical Society Friday, July 28, 8 p.m., weather permitting; co-sponsored by Stratford Library. Rain date is Aug. 4. Meet at Boothe Park field at 5800 Main Street.

Don’t Let the Pigeon Have a Picnic

Children ages 3 and up (younger siblings welcome) meet Saturday, July 29, 11 a.m. Will author Mo Willems famous “Pigeon” character get a picnic? Sign up to find out. Wear blue in honor of pigeon. Register at stratfordlibrary.org or by calling 203-385-4165.

Library LEGO Club

The Stratford Library LEGO Club for ages 5-12 will meet Saturdays, July 29, 1:30.

Homework help

Children grades K-6 can make 15-minute appointments to work with teen volunteers on homework topics at the Stratford Library Monday, July 31, 6-7 p.m.

Kids summer reading

Stratford children are invited to participate in summer reading at the Stratford Library through Aug. 12. This year’s program is in partnership with Mayor Harkins and the Stratford Schools. The theme is “Build a Better World — Read!” Children 12 and under may read books, receive prizes and take part in special programs. Choose a summer reading program based on the child’s age and reading level. Children not yet reading on their own may join the Read-to-Me program. Participants complete 20 activities to receive an invitation to the Read-to-Me party with musician Al DeCant. Independent readers, kindergarten and up join the Summer Reading Challenge. Read eight books to receive an invitation to an ice cream party with Mayor Harkins and entertainer Kahana Hula. Sign up for summer reading at the Library or stratfordlibrary.org. Register for the party with Mayor Harkins’ office at townofstratford.com/heroes.

Kids yoga

Kids yoga runs in the Lovell Room on Tuesdays, 11:15 a.m. for ages 4-8. Bring a yoga mat or a towel.

Youth Review Board

Monthly group of middle and high school teens who read, review and recommend books and discuss current teen issues meets Wednesday, Aug. 2, 3:30-4:30, Lovell Room.

Survivors Swing Band

Survivors Swing Band, a Connecticut-based jazz group comprised of retirees boasts 13 instruments (piano, guitar, banjo, clarinet, cornet, among others) and a vocalist Monday, Aug. 7, 7-8 p.m., Lovell Room. The band re-creates the music of the nostalgic 1919-1954 dance band swing era. Free and open to the public.

Anime club

Teens are invited to discuss anime and manga, view movies and share their artwork at this monthly club Wednesday, Aug. 9, 4-5 p.m., Lovell Room.

Meet the Author

New Haven author Johnes Ruta will discuss his latest novel, Fires Eternal Morning which is set in Stratford’s Paradise Green/Brewster’s Pond area where he grew up in the 1950s, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2-3:30, Lovell Room. Autographed copies of the novel will be available for purchase following Ruta’s talk. Free and open to the public.

Summer storytimes

Summer storytimes run through Aug. 11. Storytimes are free and open to the public. No registration required; arrive 5 minutes early to make a name tag. On Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Toddler Time meets for ages 1-3. On Thursdays at 10:30, parents with children up to 18 months may enjoy Baby Time. On Fridays at 10:30, Friday Fun meets for children ages 2-5.

Art exhibit

July and August exhibit will feature original watercolor paintings highlighting Connecticut area landscapes by Stratford artist Mark Dittmar. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules Mondays, from 10-3, July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25 (Excel class), Oct. 30, Nov. 27 (Resume class) and Dec. 18.

Adult summer reading

Eighth annual Adult Summer Reading Program begins in June. Adults may register through Aug. 12 by visiting the Stratford Library’s Adult Reference Desk. There are no meetings to attend, no required booklists to follow. Participants are simply asked to fill out reading slips and share the titles of whatever books, fiction or nonfiction, they currently are reading. Readers will then be eligible for prize drawings of Barnes & Noble gift cards after Aug. 12.

Passes to area attractions

Stratford Library currently offers its patrons discounted and free passes to a variety of state museums and aquarium attractions including Mystic and Maritime Aquariums, Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, New Haven’s Peabody Museum of Natural History and Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.