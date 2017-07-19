Stratford Star

Stratford property transfers: July 10-14

By Stratford Star on July 19, 2017

Stratford property transfers July 10-14:

1250 Hillside Ave.: Lavaud Pierre to Charlie D. Hatchett for $254,000.

156 Broadmere Road: Christopher Michols to Bryan Gallego for $238,000.

510 East Main S., Unit 221: Marie Franklin and Susan Silvestri to Rafael T. Jara for $139,050.

107 Fairview Ave.: Eugene Gallagher Jr. to Haiyu Huang for $205,000.

320 Fairfax Drive: Karen and Michael J. Saltis to Elizabeta Micek for $250,000.

85 Kenyon St.:  Barbara E. Gergely to Cedar Ridge Construction LLC for $175,000.

305 Quenby Place: Patrick J. Cavanaugh to LeSean K. Mellers and Leroy Frager for $269,000.

98 Orchard St: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee for American Home Mortgage Asset Trust 2007-3 to Lidia Broutskya for $161,299.

140 Canary Place: Justin B. and Jennifer L. Kelley to Michael Morel for $435,000.

145 Beardsley Ave.: Alexandra (Galeano) Luna and Larry Luna to Terrence A. Moody for $189,900.

1265 Warner Hill Road: Candace L. Ewing to Dariusz Samara for $224,000

Dock Unit No. 71, Breakwater Key: John D. Nastasia to Eduardo R. Figueroa for $17,000.

115 Dover St.: Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Creston Capital LLC for $92,800.

336 Highland Ave.: Edward W. Ondecko to Bcresto Capital LLC for $160,000.

50 Los Angeles Ave.: Deutsche Bank to Allison Francis Bassett for $223,000.

117 Sedgewick Ave.: Jose Lopez Jr. and Janice Lopez to Hua Realty LLC for $81,500.

249 Ridge Road: Joanne M. and Eric D. Hoover to David A. Defusco for $298,000.

