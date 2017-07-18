Obituary: Michael Andrenyak, 88, of Stratford

Michael Andrenyak, 88, of Stratford, worked at People’s Savings Bank, U.S. Army, Korean War and Cold War veteran, husband of the late Nina Andrenyak, died July 17, at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford.

Survived by children, David Andrenyak, Ph.D. of Salt Lake City, Utah, Gail (Thomas) Denisky of Rocky Hill, and Susan (Frank) Bilek of Hebron, four grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by parents, Charles and Helen, brothers, John and Wesley and sisters, Mary, Helen and Elizabeth.

Services: Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m., St. John’s Orthodox Church, 600 Silver Lane, Stratford. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Friday, 4-7 p.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Panachida at 6 p.m.

Memorial contributions: St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 600 Silver Lane, Stratford, the Connecticut Hospice, or religious community or charity of one’s choice.