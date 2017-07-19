Cat adoption, pet food drive, animal rescue group seeks donations

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, Aug. 5, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center, at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane, Stratford; Saturday, Aug. 12, 11-3, Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, Stratford. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

Animal rescue group seeks donations

SARAH RESCUE, a Stratford based handicapped animal rescue is looking for new or gently used items for their tag sales. They are a registered nonprofit, so items may be used as a tax deduction. For drop off locations or details, call 203-377-0826.