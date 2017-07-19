LETTER: Some ideas for the town budget

To the Editor:

To escape rising costs and constant anxiety over threats of terror aimed at my hometown of NYC, I moved to Stratford in 2013. At the time its cost of living fit my budget. If the trend perpetrated by Mayor John Harkins and Council Chairman Beth Daponte and their comrades continues, I will not be here for much longer.

The constant annual increases to the town budget are disgraceful. The operating budget must be reviewed on a continuous basis. All vendor contracts must be reviewed, seeking to cut costs by any means. Just as a worker or retired individual cannot expect their earnings to increase annually, this town cannot.

All purchasing must be conducted with no special treatment for any single department. The Board of Education should be subject to the same cost saving measures as any other town department.

The town charter should change to require the annual budget be approved six to eight months in advance of the fiscal year. This would allow the Town Council and residents an opportunity to investigate each line item. Additionally the current debacle we face might be avoided.

In a situation like the current one, with no approved budget, any tax bills sent should be for the exact amount as those that supported the last approved budget. If its purpose is to obtain funds for the town to operate until a budget is approved. Anything more is an attempt to enforce a budget outside of due process and could be considered a breach of elected duties.