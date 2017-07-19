Town getting closer to being Bridgeport

To the Editor:

On July 17, my real estate and sewer tax bills arrived in my mailbox. I was expecting to be shocked, and I wasn’t disappointed. An additional $165.40 out of my pocket and into the great bureaucracy to pay for things this town cannot afford. Does it ever stop?

I worked full time until I turned 75, and then it was time to give someone else a chance. Now that I live on a fixed income, every single increase in my taxes, cable bill, phone bill, etc., means I have to readjust my budget. Maybe I won’t go out to dinner as much, or take the vacation of my dreams, or help my grandchildren with college expenses. But enough is enough.

Stratford’s bureaucracy has grown exponentially and honestly, I don’t see how any of it has benefitted me. You throw money at the Board of Ed to improve buildings. Buildings do not translate into a better education. Buildings do not translate into more people wanting to buy a home in Stratford. Want more people to call Stratford home? Then lower real estate taxes, and do something really significant in the way of economic development. (Think Shelton.)

Economic development is non-existent except for a new small business here and there, and yet you hire more people to run the department which gets little done, considering the manpower. And the salaries? Ridiculous! How many years has this department been working on the Army Engine Plant, the Shakespeare Theatre?

Economic development in Stratford is nothing to brag about, especially when you look around and see what other towns have accomplished, even with rising taxes. It’s no wonder so many families and/or companies are leaving Connecticut. If my family were not here, I would join the exodus in a heartbeat. But for now, I will dig deeper to contribute to a town poorly run, and getting closer and closer to becoming another Bridgeport.