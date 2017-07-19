What would Mulligan think of this?

To the Editor:

As I write this, the town of Stratford is still struggling to agree on a budget, and perhaps that is a good thing, meaning someone is finally standing up for the taxpayers in this town.

I find myself wondering what the late, great George Mulligan would be saying about all of this. I think the citizens of the Town of Stratford owe George a true expression of gratitude. Week in and week out, he spent many, many years watching Stratford’s town council, and alerted the citizens of Stratford to what was going on, with his many colorful letters.

George Mulligan understood, more than most, the words carved in stone outside the National Archives in Washington, DC: ‘The price of freedom is eternal vigilance. ’ The one entity that requires citizens to be vigilant of, more than any other, is government. While many focus on federal and state government, George focused on local government, right here in Stratford.

So let me pause to say a long overdue ‘thank you’ to George for his efforts to ‘keep ‘em honest.’

To be fair to our elected officials, I don’t think anyone on Stratford’s Town Council, Democrat or Republican, is getting rich at the expense of the citizens of Stratford. But that does not mean they can’t make the rest of us poor. Nothing comes easier to a politician than spending someone else’s money, with an endless parade of this need and that, but never stopping to ask about the needs of the people they take the money from. (George would agree with me on this: governments don’t “ask” for tax money; they take, by brutal, coercive force, if necessary.)

Finally, I find myself wondering if George Mulligan would agree with me that the so-called ‘For Stratford Network’ is nothing more than a phony-baloney front group for liberal and Democratic policies and politicians. Sure, they call themselves ‘non-partisan,’ but in almost all cases, the recommended “good governance” solutions just happen to be on the Democratic side of the aisle.