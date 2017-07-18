Daponte: Passed budget includes ‘financial fantasies’

The budget that six Town Council members (Marianne Antezzo, Tina Manus, Greg Cann, Phil Young, Wali Kadeem and Scott Farrington-Posner) passed in a stealth meeting that they called for on short notice last Thursday (which some council members and no staff members could attend because of prior commitments) and with an agenda that did not include the budget that they anticipated voting on continues with financial fantasies. The budget they passed increases the mill rate from 38.99 to 39.20 and reduces services. Increased taxes and decreased services is a combination that puts the attractiveness of Stratford at serious risk.

They increased the mill rate in spite of the financial tricks in their budget that include:

Underfunding of worker’s compensation accounts to levels below that recommended by actuaries;

Placing employee expenses artificially onto Stratford EMS without giving EMS the realistic means to pay for the expenses;

Underfunding the Board of Education at a time when recent state test scores show that only 31% of Stratford’s students are performing at grade level or above in math (only two area towns did worse — Ansonia and Bridgeport); and

Rather than paying for some equipment items (including equipment for fire and police), bonding those items yet since those categories of equipment have short lifespans, the equipment is ineligible for bonding.

These financial shell games are in same category of the fallacy of the low mill rate that town councils of past decades approved while not fully funding the pensions to town workers that were promised.

Last year, I was proud to have been one of five council members (with Vincent Chase, David Harden, Alan Llewelyn, and Phil Young) who approved a budget that fully accounted for and paid for the 2013 pension obligation bond that the town had taken out to support pensions that had not been adequately funded in the past. That budget also considerably tightened town spending. But as a taxpayer, I am angry that now 10% of the town’s budget and my taxes go towards funding pensions that should have been funded decades ago.

The pension issue is here to stay. However, the burden of the 2013 Pension Obligation Bond, which had a balloon payment, will significantly decrease in coming years. In the meantime, it is important to make sure that the town offers high quality education, since with a housing stock primarily suited for families, much of the value of homes is in the quality of education offered by the public schools. It is also important that EMS has the support of the town while being efficient and successful with bill collection so it can continue to provide excellent care for our community.

When I vote for a budget, I vote as the First-District representative. My district does not appreciate shell games and wants an honest budget that preserves services and ultimately increases the value of their homes. The budget passed by six council members does not advance the long-term future of the town. Instead, it increases taxes and decreases services. I did not vote for it because I believe that five years from now, Stratford could be one of the most exciting and best-run communities in Connecticut. However, becoming that takes investment in the town’s future. The budget passed does not believe in the town and thus does not invest in its future.

Beth Daponte is the chairman of the Stratford Town Council and the First District councilman.