LETTER: Paul for the people

With all the things going on at Town Hall over the past few months, I wanted to take a time-out and share some experiences with you from my campaign. It’s been quite a journey, one that has given me the privilege of meeting and talking with many Stratford voters.
I’ve learned of your struggles: it’s taking more and more for you to afford to live in our town. I listened to retired people struggling to make ends meet on a fixed income. I talked to single parents working hard to keep food on the table. I heard from our seniors who feel no one is representing their interests. Of course, as a senior citizen myself, I remind them that I understand the impact property tax increases have on a social security check.
I spoke to married couples who experienced a job loss in the family. Taking on an extra job – often at a lower wage and longer hours – It puts a strain on every family member.
I hear from veterans who, after sacrificing for our country, often feel they can’t get a fair shake in getting good jobs or affordable housing. However, in spite of the financial challenges so many people face, they have stepped up and said, “Let’s make a difference in Stratford.” I am humbled and honored by the number of $5, $10, $20, and $50 contributions made to my campaign.
It isn’t “special interest groups” or $1,000 donors that will fight for you in Town Hall. It is me.
This is why I’m running for mayor: I hear you, and I know what you’re going through.
I promise that I will lower your property taxes in my second year in office.
Let’s stop the back room dealing and the musical chairs in Town Hall. With your help, there will be “no more business as usual,” but there will be business for the people.