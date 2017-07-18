Obituary: Alfredo Pinto, 82, of Stratford

Alfredo Pinto, 82, of Stratford, retired employee of Bridgeport Resco, formerly employed by Raybestos, husband of the late Maria Pinto, died July 18.

Born on July 2, 1935, in Esmolfe, Penalva do Castelo, Portugal, son of the late Emidio Albuquerque Pinto and Laura DeJesus Pinto.

Survivors include daughter, Lena Lazaro and her husband, Domingos of Stratford, three granddaughters, Amanda, Kayla and Alyssa, brothers and sisters, Hermino Pinto and his wife, Lucinda of Bridgeport, Alexandre Pinto and his wife, Cecilia of Rhode Island, Luzita Lopes of Fairfield, and Olivia Lagos of Lisbon, Portugal, and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by three sisters, Laura Albuquerque, Nazare Pinto and Micas Santos and a brother, Antonio Albuquerque.

Services: Friday, July 21, 9 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 10 a.m., in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Bridgeport. Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleum at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Thursday, 4-8 p.m.