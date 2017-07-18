Obituary: James Mason, 97, of Stratford

James Mason, 97, of Stratford, retired inspector for Jenkins Valve Company, died July 16, at home.

Born in Bridgeport on Feb. 26, 1920 to the late John J. and Emma L. (Hofmiller) Mason; World War II Army veteran.

Survivors include sister, Shirley Pyatak of Stratford, caregiver and niece, Melissa Sosnoski, nieces, Maureen Mason, Catherine Prinner; nephews, Jack Mason, Robert Somers, Patrick Mason, John (Bud) Pyatak, Daniel Pyatak, James Dwyer, Jr and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brothers, Gerald P. Mason and John F. (Jack) Mason, and a sister, Margaret DeLorme.

Services: Friday, July 21, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Friday, 9:45-10:45 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Stratford Historical Society, 967 Academy Hill Road, Stratford, CT 06615.