44th annual Stratford Town Tennis Tournament

July 18, 2017

Stratford Men’s Doubles champions Bob and Rick Sanford and finalists Scott Neufeld and T.R. Rowe.

Tournament Director Ken Graham has announced the results of the finals of the recently completed 44th annual Stratford Town Tennis Tournament.

In Men’s Open Singles, Arvind Nagarajan defeated Jamie Millward 6-1, 6-0.

Peggy Mehai defeated Liza Galon, 6-2, 6-0, in Women’s Open Singles.

Men’s Open Doubles was won by Rick and Bob Sanford with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 victory over T.R. Rowe and Scott Neufeld.

In Women’s Open Doubles, Peggy Mehai and Susan Dellenbaugh defeated Janet Warren and Maureen Kasuba 6-2, 6-1

T.R. Rowe and Kim McCarthy defeated Scott Neufeld and Shirley Berliner, 3-6, 6-3, 10-4, in Mixed Open Doubles.

Rick Sanford defeated Marc Swanson, 6-1, 6-1, in Men’s Singles consolation.

Stratford Mixed Doubles champions Kim Halaby McCarthy and T.R. Rowe, Tournament Director Ken Graham and finalists Scott Neufeld and Shirley Berliner.

The Men’s Doubles consolation final between the teams of Jamie Millward and Vic Averaimo vs Paul Angeloff and Slavik Geca will be played at a future date to be determined due to schedule issues.

Winners of the CT Open Family Classic Stratford Local Qualifier, and advancing to the CT Open Family Classic Regionals in New Haven, were:  Scott and Laine Neufeld (Father-Child 18 & Under Division) and T.R. and Joseph Rowe (Father-Child 14 & Under Division).

