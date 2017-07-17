Stratford Post 42’s Brendan Duffy took a perfect game into the seventh inning and finished with a one-hit 3-0 shutout victory over Fairfield in the opening round of the American Junior Legion 17U state tournament at Penders Field on Monday.

Seeded second in the 32-team field for the double elimination tourney, manager Zach Thomas’ team will host No. 7 Greenwich on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Penders.

Greenwich defeated No. 10 Ridgefield 12-2 in its first-round game.

Duffy set down 18 batters in a row, eight on strikes, before No. 15 Fairfield’s Ben Steele singled inside the third base bag. Duffy got an infield pop up, another strikeout, and a fielder’s choice grounder to end the game.

“It doesn’t matter to me,” the rising senior at Stratford High said of his possible gem. “We have a great defense and I do the best I can to help them win.”

The three Stratford runs came in the second inning, aided by a pair of Fairfield errors.

Colin Richards opened the inning with a walk and Taylor Perry was hit by a pitch.

Ryan Nelson grounded out to second to advance the runners, before Brendan Duffy’s grounder to short resulted in Richards being tagged out at home.

Alex Koletar’s grounder led to a throwing error and Perry scored.

Ryan Duffy’s grounder was similarly misplayed, taking the score to 2-0.

Kevan Duffy then singled to plate the third run.

“We stressed to the team how hard they had worked (for the home field advantage) and not to give it up,” Thomas said. “We have the upper hand and wanted to carry that forward in the winner’s bracket.”

Stratford made four stellar defensive plays to keep the no-no alive.

Richards dove to his left at first base to snare a line drive off the bat of Nick Parisi in the first inning.

Ryan Nelson at second baseman went to his right to backhand a ball and made a strong throw to retire Mason McKay the lead off batter in the second inning.

Perry at third knocked down a hard grounder, collected the ball, and threw across the diamond for the first out in the sixth inning.

Kevan Duffy made the fourth play one out later.

Cory Gomes dumped an 0-2 pitch over Nelson’s head and into right field. Kevan Duffy came up throwing and fired to Richards at first to nip the runner.

McKay tossed a great game for Fairfield, the fourth entry out of Zone 4 in states.

He allowed five hits, no earned runs, and struck out four.

Brendan Duffy had a bunt single and Ryan Duffy an infield hit in the fourth, but were stranded on a fine catch by Sam Davenport in left-center field.

Tyler Vancho opened the fifth with a double and Richards singled, but McKay pitched out of trouble.