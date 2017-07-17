Riding a nine-game winning streak, the Stratford Brakettes face a busy schedule this week, starting Thursday with a 7 p.m. doubleheader at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field against the Connecticut Seahawks 18U Gold team.

The Seahawks have a talented team, featuring many area standouts, including several players from Masuk High’s SWC championship club.

The Dutchess Debs provide the opposition Friday and Saturday nights with twin-bills starting at 7 p.m. both evenings.

The Debs were a surprise team in last year’s Women’s Major Softball National Championship tournament, They finished third with both losses by 2-1 scores to runner-up St. Louis.

Sunday, the Brakettes travel to the Ballpark at Harbor Yard to face the Atlantic League Bridgeport Bluefish in a 7 p.m., nine-inning game.

This is the fourth year for the Battle of the Sexes with the Bluefish and pitcher Nick French prevailing each time.

French, a college softball coach, is a two-time National ASA championship pitcher who makes an annual appearance on the Bluefish roster.

Tickets for the game are still on sale at DeLuca Field during each Brakettes home game.

There are a limited number of luxury box seats available with around 30 general admission tickets still on sale by the Brakettes.

“We’ve started to play some really good softball,” said manager John Stratton. “Things are coming together, and it was evidenced in last weekend’s three-game sweep of the Rock Gold.”

The 21-3 Brakettes limited the Rock to just one hit each game with Brandice Balschmiter (7-1), Kaysee Talcik (3-1) and Nicole Williams (8-1) all tossing complete game shutouts.

First-year Brakette Jolie Duffner, a red-shirt freshman at the University of Missouri, continues to hit the cover off the softball.

She had six hits in the three wins and six RBIs.

Duffner, a standout with the St. Louis Saints the past two years, is hitting over .400 in her rookie year.

Roundup: The Brakettes will host the St. Louis Saints and Bloomington (Ill.) Lady Hearts on Tuesday, Aug. 8, in a pre-WMS doubleheader at DeLuca Field.

For the fourth year in a row, this will be Town of Stratford Night with all town residents, upon showing identification, admitted free of charge.

It begins at 6:30 against the Saints and the game with the Lady Hearts will follow.