Second man charged with murder in May shooting

By Melvin Mason on July 17, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Cris Concepcion

A Bridgeport man is facing a murder charge as well as other charges in connection with the shooting death of another Bridgeport man in May.

Cris Concepcion, 24, of Bridgeport was charged on Saturday with murder, possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm and carrying a firearm.

Stratford Police said Concepcion’s arrest is in connection to the murder of Andre Pettway, 27, of Bridgeport. Pettway was shot and killed just before 7 p.m. May 27 on Garibaldi Avenue. Police said the arrest is the result of an ongoing investigation into Pettway’s murder.

Police offered no further information on Concepcion’s arrest.

Concepcion was ordered held on $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear on July 26 in Bridgeport Superior Court Court.

This is the second arrest in the investigation. Brandyn Ford, 24, of Stratford, was arrested on May 29 and was charged with murder, possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, risk of injury to minors, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit. Ford’s next court appearance is on July 21. Ford is being held on $1.25 million bond.

Capt. Frank Eannotti said that Concepcion and Ford know each other.

