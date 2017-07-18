Final Friday Night Showing at Shakespeare Academy

The Shakespeare Academy @ Stratford opens its doors for the final public Friday Night Showing this year on Friday, July 21, at 7:30 p.m., at The Academy, 1850 Elm Street, Stratford. [email protected] students will informally present a selection of their creative work.

Artistic Director Brian McManamon, as well as Chris Rooney and Susan Wright of the Mighty Quinn Foundation, invite the Stratford community to attend this free event. Doors open at 7:15. No advance reservations are required.

The Friday Night Showing series celebrates the students’ creative work in an informal, festive atmosphere. The evening may include theatrical scenes and monologues, music, sketch comedy, dance, and more.

The 14 students in the program have traveled from around the U.S. and internationally to train in Shakespeare performance and ensemble theater-making for six weeks this summer.

At the conclusion of the program, from July 29 through Aug. 6, the students will give public performances of Measure for Measure and The Tempest in repertory on the theater grounds.

For performance times and more information, visit shakespeareacademystratford.org.