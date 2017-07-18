Sterling House hosts Books Worth Discussing

Books Worth Discussing at Sterling House Community Center meets the first Monday of the Month, at 7 p.m. Roberta Shea is the facilitator.
- Aug. 7: The Couple Next Door, by Shari Lapena
- Sept. 11: Broken Harbor, by Tana French
- Oct. 2: The Jungle, by Upton Sinclair
- Nov. 6: Children and Fire, by Ursula Hegi
- Dec. 4: The Little Old Lady Who Broke All the Rules, by Catharina Ingelman-Sundberg
- Jan. 8: The Book of Unknown Americans, by Cristina Henriquez
- Feb. 5: The Diary of Anne Frank, by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett. Director, Richard Mancini
Information: 203-378-2606, sterlinghousecc.org.