Sterling House hosts Books Worth Discussing

By Stratford Star on July 18, 2017

Books Worth Discussing at Sterling House Community Center meets the first Monday of the Month, at 7 p.m. Roberta Shea is the facilitator.

  • Aug. 7: The Couple Next Door, by Shari Lapena
  • Sept. 11: Broken Harbor, by Tana French
  • Oct. 2: The Jungle, by Upton Sinclair
  • Nov. 6: Children and Fire, by Ursula Hegi
  • Dec. 4: The Little Old Lady Who Broke All the Rules, by Catharina Ingelman-Sundberg
  • Jan. 8: The Book of Unknown Americans, by Cristina Henriquez
  • Feb. 5: The Diary of Anne Frank, by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett. Director, Richard Mancini

Information: 203-378-2606, sterlinghousecc.org.

Sterling House Community Center

