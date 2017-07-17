Stratford Library to screen Patriots Day

The Stratford Library’s Monday Matinees series continues with a screening of the true-life story, Patriots Day on July 24, at noon, in the Lovell Room. Film showings are free and open to the public.

An account of the Boston Marathon bombing, this stirring drama is the powerful story of a community’s courage in the face of terror. In the aftermath of an unspeakable attack, Police Sergeant Tommy Saunders (Mark Wahlberg) joins courageous survivors, first responders and investigators in a race against the clock to hunt down the bombers before they strike again. Patriots Day is rated R. and runs 130 minutes.

Movies in the Monday Matinees series are shown uncut on widescreen in the Stratford Library’s Lovell Room. The final film in the summer schedule will be Beauty and the Beast on Aug 7.

For more information, call 203-385-4162 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.