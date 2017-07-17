Stratford teens to appear in Urinetown, The Musical

Pantochino Teen Theatre will present the musical satire, Urinetown, The Musical, by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis for three performances, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11 and 12, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m., at the Milford Center for the Arts on Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford. The show features 32 local young actors from ages 12 to 17 in a production sponsored by The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation. Stratford teens Athan Brady and Shawn Prince are among the cast.

With music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann and book by Greg Kotis, Urinetown, The Musical was winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Obie Awards and won the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical in 2001. “We’re thrilled to share this exciting musical with these young actors,” said director Bert Bernardi. “Our Teen Theatre is one of our most popular programs and continues to grow and evolve.” This will be the company’s first full-length, two act musical.

Urinetown, The Musical is a hilarious tale of greed, corruption, love, and revolution in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year draught, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides he’s had enough, and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom! Inspired by the works of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill, Urinetown, The Musical is an irreverently humorous satire in which no one is safe from scrutiny. Praised for reinvigorating the very notion of what a musical could be, the show catapults the comedic romp into the new millennium with its outrageous perspective, wickedly modern wit, and sustained ability to produce gales of unbridled laughter.

Pantochino Teen Theatre allows young actors the opportunity to work with professional directors and designers outside the academic setting, on a schedule matching that of professional theatre companies. Urinetown, The Musical has been cast, learned and rehearsed in an immersive 10 rehearsals. Bernardi directs the show with Justin Rugg as musical director. The design team includes Jimmy Johansmeyer (costumes), Ben Warters (lighting), Von Del Mar (sets) and Sara Brown (sound).

The cast includes young actors from Milford, Monroe, Fairfield, Stratford, Shelton, Bethany, Orange and Branford.

For tickets, at $10, visit pantochino.com.

The show is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.