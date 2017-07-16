Former St. Joseph High standout Nicole Williams pitched a one-hitter to lead the Stratford Brakettes to a 8-0 win over Rock Gold of Newtown (PA.) Sunday morning at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field to complete a three-game series sweep.

Williams (8-1) struck out five in posting her seventh straight win.

The Brakettes scored six runs on six hits in the first inning en route to their second straight mercy-rule win. During the weekend series Brakettes pitchers held the Rock, one of the nation’s top ten Gold teams, to three hits in posting three shutout wins. They also played errorless ball.

Jenn Vazquez, a teammate of Williams at Manhattan this year and another former star at St. Joseph, and UMass-Lowell’s Courtney Cashman both drove in two runs.

Brittany Younan, Lauren Pitney (St. Joseph) and Stamford’s Abby Laccona also had RBIs.

Val Suto and Younan both had two hits.

The Brakettes extended their win streak to nine as they improved to 21-3 on the year.

They will face the Connecticut Seahawks Thursday in a 7 p.m. doubleheader. The teams were rained out this past week.

Brandice Balschmiter and Kaysee Talcik from Shelton pitched one-hit shutouts when the Brakettes swept a doubleheader from the Rock Gold Saturday night by scores of 1-0 and 8-0 at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field.

Balschmiter (7-1) struck out 12 Rock hitters.

The Brakettes scored the only run in the home fifth inning when Younan singled in Casey Harding, who walked, took second on a wild pitch and moved third on Suto’s sac bunt.

Rock Gold had runners at the corners in the third inning and no out, but catcher Hannah Cooper picked off the runner at first base and Balschmiter struck out the next two hitters.

In the nightcap Talcik improved her record to 3-1 as she fanned five. She allowed only one baserunner in the five-inning run rule contest.

Jolie Duffner had two hits, including her first home run, and she drove in three runs.

Suto, Denise Denis, Pitney and Nicole Lent, who had two hits, all drove in runs.