Zalik appeals to ‘the people’ in run for mayor

There’s a new name in the race to become Stratford’s next mayor.

Former Town Council member Sandra Zalik is joining the crowded mayoral picture after announcing her campaign for the town’s highest office on Saturday.

Before an audience of nearly two dozen people, Zalik made her formal declaration to run for mayor said she’s running because she cares for the town and wants to see better for it.

Zalik is running for the Republican Party nomination. She will face Rep. Laura Hoydick, who announced her campaign on May 20.

Zalik said she was tired of “politics as usual” and people working for the parties instead of the people in Stratford.

“I’m a Republican at heart, but more importantly, I have an independent spirit. I don’t owe anyone anything. I’m not going to promise anyone a job. I will not make promises to contributors and I don’t make backroom deals,” Zalik said.

Zalik said she expects a tough challenge from Hoydick, but she says she can beat back the expectations versus the state representative.

“Some people, the establish politicians, think that my opponent is a shoe-in. They think because she has more money and name recognition that I don’t have a chance. But I disagree,” Hoydick said. “I think we’ve had enough of the so-called political establishment. What have they done for us?”

Zalik said the town needs to get going on fixing the Shakespeare Theatre and the Stratford Army Engine Plant to get them on the tax rolls and ease the burden on taxpayers.

Zalik expects the Stratford Republican Town Committee will endorse Hoydick at the Republican Town Committee caucus on Thursday, July 20. The results of a party primary on Sept. 12, she said, will go in her favor.

“I’m going to the people. I’m not going to rely on the party. I assume once I win the primary, the party will back me,” she said.

The Democrats, who will also caucus on July 20, have Democratic Town Committee Chairman Stephanie Philips, Zoning Commissioner Joe Paul and Board of Education Vice Chairman Len Petruccelli vying for the party’s mayoral nomination.

