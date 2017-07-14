The Stratford Brakettes will try again Saturday to play after they were rained out two nights in a row. Friday’s scheduled doubleheader with the Rock Gold of Newtown (Pa.) was washed away and the teams will meet Saturday at 7 p.m. at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field.

The third game of the series will take place Sunday at 10 a.m.

Manager John Stratton will have his entire pitching staff available for the first time this year with Brandice Balschmiter (6-1), Nicole Williams (7-1), Abby Abramson (3-0), and Kaysee Talcik (2-1) all expected to see action.

Rock Gold, coached by veteran Rick Waye, recently participated in the World Cup of Softball in Oklahoma City and finished with a 4-2 record, including a victory over nationally fourth-ranked Texas Glory. They lost to eventual champion Batbusters of Orange County, CA.

The Brakettes will be selling tickets throughout the weekend for their exhibition game on July 23 against the Bridgeport Bluefish at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard.