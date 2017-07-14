Stratford Star

Brakettes reschedule game until Saturday night

By Stratford Star on July 14, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Stratford Brakettes will try again Saturday to play after they were rained out two nights in a row. Friday’s scheduled doubleheader with the Rock Gold of Newtown (Pa.) was washed away and the teams will meet Saturday at 7 p.m. at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field.

The third game of the series will take place Sunday at 10 a.m.

Manager John Stratton will have his entire pitching staff available for the first time this year with Brandice Balschmiter (6-1), Nicole Williams (7-1), Abby Abramson (3-0), and Kaysee Talcik (2-1) all expected to see action.

Rock Gold, coached by veteran Rick Waye, recently participated in the World Cup of Softball in Oklahoma City and finished with a 4-2 record, including a victory over nationally fourth-ranked Texas Glory. They lost to eventual champion Batbusters of Orange County, CA.

The Brakettes will be selling tickets throughout the weekend for their exhibition game on July 23 against the Bridgeport Bluefish at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard.

Related posts:

  1. Brakettes sweep
  2. Women’s softball championships at DeLuca
  3. Brakettes to play Stratford Firefighters
  4. Brakettes open six-game homestand Thursday

Tags:

Previous Post Barnum Museum receives $15,000 grant
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress