Stratford Star

HS Summer Girls Basketball League results

By Trumbull Times on July 14, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Stratford High School Girls Summer Basketball League played five games at the Birdseye Recreation Center on Thursday.

Unbeaten Stratford defeated Seymour 38-27, St. Joseph defeated Masuk 48-27, Kolbe defeated Shelton, 40-32, Greens Farms Academy defeated Ansonia 25-16 and in overtime Harding defeated Oxford 28-26.

Games are scheduled on the hour from 5 to 9 p.m every Thursday.

Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for seniors and children under 12.

Here’s the schedule for week five: Kolbe vs Seymour, Shelton vs Greens Farms Academy, Ansonia vs Oxford, Masuk vs Harding and Stratford vs St. Joseph.

Related posts:

  1. Stratford boys look to build on success
  2. Breaking down Bunnell’s SWC playoff win
  3. Boys swim: Relay teams win pair of firsts
  4. Sergio Ferreira brings home heavyweight championship

Tags:

Previous Post Two Roads hosts Shore 2 The Pour beach race
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress