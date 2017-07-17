Make-A-Wish Connecticut: Acres of sunflowers in bloom support local wishes

Nearly half a million sunflowers in bloom are on display at a Griswold farm, July 22-July 30, to support Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

Shayna Grassi, of Make-A-Wish Connecticut joins Kate Czaplinski to discuss the must-see event that helps the organization grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Watch below:

What was started by Buttonwood Farm in 2003 as a single acre of sunflowers, has now grown to 15 acres and nearly half a million of the towering blooms. Visitors can sample the farm’s homemade ice cream,— including a special “sunflower” flavored variety—purchase bouquets to take home, and enjoy leisurely tractor rides through the fields—with a special stop to feed handfuls of hay to the farm’s friendly cows.

Over the years, the Button Family has donated proceeds from the event—totaling more than $1 million.

Sunflowers for Wishes is located at Buttonwood Farm, 473 Shetucket Turnpike in Griswold, CT. The event is open to the public from 10AM until dusk, July 22nd through July 30th. For more information on Sunflower for Wishes, please call 860.376.4081 or visit sunflowersforwishes.com