Obituary: Helen M. Pavlowski Bronko, 97, of Stratford

July 14, 2017

Helen M. Pavlowski Bronko, 97, of Stratford, retired assembler for Raybestos, wife of the late Walter E. Bronko Sr., died July 13, at Connecticut Hospice, Branford.

Born in Bayonne, N.J. on Jan. 25, 1920 to the late John and Mary (Malecki) Pavlowski.

Survivors include son, Walter E. Bronko Jr., and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brothers, Stanley, Leo, Henry and Anthony Pavlowski, and sisters, Mary Luba, Jean Drozdick, Eleanor Mancini, and Beatrice Bozyn.

Services: Tuesday, July 18, 8:30 a.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford and at 9 a.m. in St. James Church, 2070 Main Street, Stratford. Entombment will be in St. Michael’s Chapel Mausoleum. Calling hours: Monday, 4-7 p.m.

Stratford Star

