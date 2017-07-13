As he floated alone in the waters of the North Atlantic, John Aldridge at first thought he knew he was going to die. Yet he found and clung to hope.

Anthony Sosinski was roused from sleep to learn that his longtime friend was not on the lobster boat they run out of Montauk, knowing he was somewhere along the miles the boat had traveled since Aldridge fell off. Their story of survival and rescue is told in the new book A Speck in the Sea, and they share their story with Yankee Fisherman.

Watch the show below:

Aldridge found solutions to the problems he faced as he floated alone, clinging to hope and buoyed when he realized the Coast Guard and others were searching for him.

Sosinski helped coordinate the search, rewinding what happened in the hours since Aldridge fell from the back of the Anna Mary, and bobbed in the ocean as he watched it sail away.

The experience offers lessons and a message of hope that transcends a fishing story.

Yankee Fisherman, presented by The Dock Shop, airs Thursdays at 1 p.m. on the HAN Network. Previous episodes can be watched on demand or listened to as a podcast.

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.