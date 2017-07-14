Register for summer swim lessons

Registration for Stratford Recreation Department summer weekday swim lessons third and final session is Thursday July 20, from 6-7 p.m., at the Stratford Recreation Office, 468 Birdseye Street or online through July 21. This registration is for the two-week session of lessons July 24-Aug. 3. Lessons are held Monday-Thursday, from 9-4.

Fee for levels 1-3 is $45, levels 4-6 is $50. All registration will begin at 6 p.m. at the Recreation Department office at Birdseye Complex and online at townofstratford.com/recreation.

To register for the upper levels children must be able to swim the length of the pool using the crawl stroke with rotary breathing. There are a limited number of slots for each class. If some classes fill a waiting list will be taken. A user ID and password are required to register online. These may be obtained from the Recreation Office at 203-385-4052.