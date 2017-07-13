Braydon Seaburg had four hits and scored four runs and Tyler Vancho had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Stratford Post 42 17U American Legion baseball team to a 9-5 victory over Orange Post 127 at Penders Field on Sunday.

Manager Zach Thomas’ club added wins over Hamden (5-2) and New Haven (11-6) to improve its record to a Zone 2-leading 17-2.

Stratford plays at Branford (9-6-1) in a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

Post 42 has a bye in the first round of the state tournament that begins on Monday.

“We’ve been blessed with kids throwing strikes, which plays to our defense that has been excellent,” Thomas said. “Everyone steps up. Tonight it was Braydon. We had a couple kids on vacation and another on a service trip. He is our emergency catcher, got excited put on the gear and had a great game.

“Our depth today helped tremendously. Ray McIlhoney can play anywhere in the infield and was great today at third base. When we switched pitchers, Nick Traussi stepped in at third, where he has never played, and had three assists.”

Orange took a 3-0 lead in its first at bat, before starter Colin Richards got out of a bases-loaded jam with a 6-4-3 double play started by Vancho and turned by Dylan Kovacs.

Stratford got two runs back in the home first. Seaburg singled, went to second on an errant pickoff attempt and scored on Taylor Perry’s RBI double. Vancho singled him home.

Stratford went on top, 5-3, in the second.

Traussi walked with one out, stole second, and scored with a great slide to beat the throw to the plate on Seaburg’s single to right.

Seaburg hustled to second on the play and scored on Perry’s run-scoring single.

Vancho kept the line moving with a single and Richards singled home Perry.

Orange tied the game in the third, despite Richards starting a 1-6-3 double play. There were four walks and a single in the inning.

Stratford stranded Kovacs (single) and Traussi (error) in the home half of the third.

The left-handed Richards completed his four innings on the mound by striking out two.

Seaburg tripled to the deep recesses of right-center field to start the fourth and scored on Perry’s sacrifice fly. Vancho restarted the rally with a single, stole second, and scored on an infield error to make it 7-5.

Kovacs came on in relief in the fifth. After an inning-opening infield hit, the righthander got out of the jam with fine defensive plays by Vancho and Perry at third base.

Traussi broke a teammate’s bat singling to left field to start the fifth. Seaburg singled him to third and then stole second base. Vancho picked up two RBIs with a single up the middle.

Kovacs set down 6-of-7 batters to get the save.

“One through nine we have guys capable of getting the big hit,” said Thomas, whose team leads Zone 2 in runs scored (141) and is stingiest in runs allowed (43). “We bring the bats every game and let our defense play.

“Last year (15-12), we went on a run in the states. This group has now been together two years in a row. We added a couple of nice pieces to the puzzle from both Stratford and Bunnell. These kids want to keep things rolling all the way through 19U.”