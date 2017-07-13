‘Group of Six’ Town Council members call special meeting

The group of six Town Council members opposed to increasing taxes will host a special meeting on Thursday night to discuss a budget proposal for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

Whether one passes or withstands another mayoral veto is another question.

The special session will start at 6 p.m. Thursday at Town Hall in the Council Chambers.

It’s an extraordinary step for councilors to take as the Town Council chairman usually calls meetings. The agenda lists that six councilors — 2nd District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner, 3rd District Councilman Wali Kadeem, 5th District Councilman Greg Cann, 6th District Councilman and Council Majority Leader Philip Young, 7th District Councilman Marianne Antezzo, and 10th District Councilman Tina Manus — will call the meeting to order. Five of the members are Democrats. Antezzo is the lone Republican in the group.

The council members will consider a $219.49-million spending plan, similar to the one proposed by Mayor John Harkins at a July 5 meeting that was defeated in a 7-3 vote. Council Chairman Beth Daponte had pulled the proposal from the agenda of Monday’s council meeting, saying it had already been voted on and rejected.

The council will also consider a mill rate of 39.70 mills for the new fiscal year. The so-called “Steadfast Six” group have said they are against raising taxes. Daponte and Harkins have both said that a slight increase in taxes is needed to help the town pay for its obligations and bills.

The group of six has already passed a pair of budgets for the new fiscal year, which began on July 1. However, Harkins vetoed both proposals, saying they were irresponsible and would hurt Stratford going forward. Harkins had the veto power because the budget passed with less than seven votes.

It’s not clear if Daponte, 4th District Councilman David Harden, 8th District Councilman and Minority Leader Vincent Chase and 9th District Councilman Alan Llewelyn will attend the meeting. Daponte and Harden are Democrats. Chase and Llewelyn are Republicans.

