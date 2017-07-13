The Fairfield County-based Breakers fastpitch travel softball program will be holding its tryouts for the 2018 season on Wednesday and Thursday, July 26-27 and Aug. 2-3, at the Wooster Middle School in Stratford.

Tryouts will begin at 5 p.m. each day and will be open to all U-14, U-16 and U-18 players.

Players should be dressed accordingly and bring gloves and other softball gear needed to play.

The Wooster Middle School is located at 150 Lincoln Street, Stratford, just off Nichols Avenue.

The tradition-rich Breakers have been in existence for more than two decades, having won multiple state and regional championships in its history. It also has a long list of alumni who went on to play at the college level.

For more information, call 203-258-1054, or visit our website atwww.breakersfastpitch.com.